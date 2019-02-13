Speech to Text for Search for Escaped Inmate Joseph Davis

new at six... the hunt is still on for the man who walked away from work detail in limestone county. thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer... and i'm najahe sherman... it's now been more than 24- hours since joseph davis walked away from his job at cast products incorporated in athens. we learned several businesses in limestone county allow inmates to work. we sent waay 31's scottie kay to find out what these businesses are required to do. scottie? those here at the sheriff's office tell me they're still actively looking for joseph davis.. and following all potential leads.. but, unfortunately, they haven't made contact with him just yet. one business owner i spoke with told me an escape like this will never happen under her watch. wanda haggard, owns restaurant "you don't have to worry about if they're going to come to work today or if they're going to stay out today. they have to work, and the ones that i've had have turned out to be really good employees." wanda haggard is the owner of eagle's diner.. and is proud to say she's been using limestone county's work release program for about five years. wanda haggard, owns restaurant "it is a good program, but you do have to know what to do with them. you do have to know that you have to keep an eye on them and don't give them a chance to do what happened yesterday." what wanda is referring to is the inmate who walked off the job at cast products incorporated on monday. wanda haggard, owns restaurant "it was a little bit scary. i'm thinking 'what if this happened to me?' you can never be too cautious." that's why wanda and her staff keep a very close eye on the inmate who works in her restaurant's kitchen. wanda haggard, owns restaurant "she's always working with someone. she's never by herself." wanda says the inmate has become a crucial part of their team.. and is a very good cook. wanda haggard, owns restaurant "the one i have now, she's a really good one. she's a very hard worker." and customers tell me they don't mind the fact that an inmate is working there at all. tom stevenson, customer "they have always worked out beautifully here. i think it's a great deal for the person involved. it gives them an opportunity to put a little money aside. i think it's a win- win for them, for the sheriff's department, and for wanda and them here at the eagle." wanda says she's not the least bit worried about any attempted escapes. wanda haggard, owns restaurant "i really don't think that it will happen here, because we're not going to give it a chance to happen here." the county requires participating businesses to supervise inmates at all times ... they're to never be left alone. i reached out to cast products about what happened yesterday.. and how they plan to keep something like this from happening again, but i haven't heard back from them. reporting live in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news limestone county deputies did arrest davis' girlfriend for helping plan his escape. sandi slaton is charged with facilitating an escape and promoting prison contraband. deputies say she gave davis a cell phone while he was on the job. she's also accused of bringing him money, food, and alcohol. slaton is in the limestone county jail tonight