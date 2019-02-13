Clear
Dry Wednesday will be cool

Cooler weather will be short-lived, but expect mainly sunny 50s in the afternoon.

Posted: Feb. 12, 2019 6:25 PM
Updated: Feb. 12, 2019 6:25 PM
Posted By: Stephen Bowers
Huntsville
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
