Alabama teachers could see a raise next year

current defecit. new at 5-- teachers in alabama might get a pay raise next year. and teachers say it's about time! alabama ranks 41st in the nation ... according to a 2018 analysis by asbury park press. the average salary is a little more than 48-thousand dollars ... but the value of their salaries has been eroding ... making it worth less than a decade ago! waay 31's casey albritton shows us how that could all change. i'm standing in front of the north alabama educators credit union where i spoke to some current and former teachers. the two that i talked to both say they've had to use their personal money to fund activities in the classroom....a sacrifice they say they shouldn't have to make. amy hill/ decatur teacher "sometimes for the extra things that i want the kids to have, i put a good bit of my own money back into my classroom. it's hard to do because you take money out of your own house for your own children." larry sharp/ former madison county teacher "teachers still take money out of their pocket to subsidize children's needs." this is the response i got when i asked two teachers how they feel about what they get paid. retired teacher, larry sharp, tells me he worked for madison county schools for 35 years and he says it was difficult to make ends meet. larry sharp/ former madison county teacher "you have to be frugal...you have to look around and say is your career worth seeing your children not have as much as everybody else's children." he had to make adjustments in his life to make up for the lack of income. larry sharp/ former madison county teacher "i've always had two jobs." amy hill, a teacher with decatur city schools, also says it's difficult to live off of her salary. amy hill/ decatur teacher "we really have to plan our expenditures and know what's coming in and not make frivolous purchases...and save for things that we really want." now there is a proposal to raise alabama teacher salaries next year after there was an increase in money received from taxes last year. ...and both hill and sharp say it's something that needs to happen. amy hill/ decatur teacher "it's very exciting to think that might happen...it's very exciting." larry sharp/ former madison county teacher "if we don't pay people, we are not going to get the best and brightest and we need those people working with our children." did reach out to state representatives to ask how much more money teachers would get and how it would be dispersed if the proposal is approved...and we are still waiting on that response. reporting in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31