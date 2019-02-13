Speech to Text for Vote for CFO rescheduled

breaking news... just minutes ago the huntsville city school board decided to reschedule tonight's vote for a new chief financial officer! i'm dan shaffer... and i'm najahe sherman... waay 31's sarah singleterry is at the board right now and joins us with the breaking details on why they've pushed it back, and when they'll reschedule. dan and najahe, in the last 10 minutes i learned a board member went out of town and got sick. he's not supposed to be back until tomorrow, so now the board will call a special meeting on thursday. when they meet two nights from now, they'll sort through five finalists. they interviewed each candidate yesterday ... each had five minutes to answer six pre-selected questions ... of those five finalists ... none is currently working in a north alabama school district. we know whoever is selected has his or her work cut out from them ... this position has been open since former c-f-o bob hagood resigned in decemeber ... when a clerical error caused the district to be short 2 million dollars in their state required one month fund ... again, in the last 10 minutes i learend the vote has been pushed back until thursday. we 'll let you know waht happens. live in hsv ss waay 31 news in december -- the old c-f-o resigned. at the time -- the district was 2- million dollars short of its state-required one month emergency fund. the district said it was all because of a clerical error! in december -- the superintendent of huntsville city schools told waay 31 the district regularly meets with state board of education staff to work on fixing the