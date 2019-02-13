Speech to Text for Homeless numbers increase

in hospitals. the number of homeless people in madison, morgan and limestone counties has increased in the past year. a total of 458 people were counted as homeless in all 3 counties - 34 more than last year. the number of homeless children and vets has also gone up. the increase was projected because of the warming center being open at the point-time count... this helped because everyone was in one location. and because of the beds at the owens house shelter at the downtown rescue center. we're seeing an increase in huntsville because huntsville's economy is booming. so more people are transient coming to our area in seeking a better opportunity." offcials say as the economy increases, so does the population and the number of homeless people