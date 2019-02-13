Speech to Text for Limestone Co. Inmate Escaped

a mostly clear new information -- the limestone county sheriff arrested this woman, sandi slaton , who they say helped facilitate her boyfriends escape from jail. slaton confessed to providing joseph davis with a cell phone at his work site. she also admitted to bringing him food, alcohol and and money. slaton is charged with facilitating an escape and promting prison contraband. she was placed on a $30,000 bond the limestone county sheriff's office is working to find the joseph lee , who walked away from his work release program. take a look at your screen -- this is joseph lee davis. limestone county sheriff's says he left cast products on highway 127 in athens around one-45 monday afternoon. the limestone county sheriff's office searched late into the night -- even using tracking dogs and a helicopter -- to try to find the missing inmate. in the meantime people who live in the area say they're worried about their safety. "it's actually very concerning for my safety and everyone else's safety, because you just never know the sheriff's office says davis was wearing a gray reebok hoodie, jeans, a black hat, and black tennis shoes when he took off. if you see him you are asked to call authorities. live in hsv, rr, waay