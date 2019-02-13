Speech to Text for Authorities searching for Escaped Inmate

happening now -- the limestone county sheriff's office is working to find an inmate who walked away from his work release program. take a look at your screen -- this is joseph lee davis. limestone county sheriff's says he left cast products on highway 127 in athens around one-45 monday afternoon. waay 31's rodneya ross has more details on what you need to know. rodneya? the limestone county sheriff's office searched late into the night -- even using tracking dogs and a helicopter -- to try to find the missing inmate. vo joseph lee davis was at his work release when he walked away from the job. davis has been in the limestone county jail since june of 2018 serving a year long sentence after pleading guilty to theft. this isn't his first run in with the law -- court documents show he's been in and out of prison over the years. in 20-13 he went to prison for burglary. he served two years of a 10 year sentence and then was released on probation. inmates on work release are supervised by staff where they work and not sheriff's deputies. the sheriff's office told us they are working to improve their work release security procedures. in the meantime people who live in the area say they're worried about their safety. "it's actually very concerning for my safety and everyone else's safety, because you just never know the sheriff's office says davis was wearing a gray reebok hoodie, jeans, a black hat, and black tennis shoes when he took off. if