News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
Cecil Ashburn Shutdown
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
Cecil Ashburn Shutdown
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
BREAKING NEWS: Police: 1 dead in Tuscumbia triple shooting
Full Story
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
Heavy Rain moving in might Effect Commute
Heavy Rain moving in might Effect Commute
Posted: Feb. 12, 2019 7:36 AM
Updated: Feb. 12, 2019 7:36 AM
Posted By: Tremaine Davis
Huntsville
Few Clouds
51°
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 51°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
55°
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
50°
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
51°
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
52°
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 52°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Proposed bill requires drug test for food stamp recipients
Police: 1 dead in Tuscumbia triple shooting
Inmate charged after ropes of tobacco, drugs found at Marshall County Jail
Second arrest made in Phil Campbell murder
Pay raise for Alabama teachers may be on the way
Escaped Limestone County inmate captured
Family hopes for change after teen fatally hit by RV
Unsolved Huntsville Murders of 2018
Mom pushes for adult changing tables in restrooms
Ex Madison County school resource officer pleads guilty to sodomy, student sex
Community Events