Speech to Text for District will choose new CFO

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today -- huntsville city schools will officially select their new chief financial officer tonight during their work session. monday -- these five candidates had their final interviews with the board of education where they each answered six pre-selected questions. waay 31's rodneya ross is live at the district headquarters with more details on the candidates and their thoughts on the district's financial troubles. today the huntsville city schools board of education members will walk through these doors and begin the process of selecting a new person to take over the district's finances -- something that could be a daunting task. the board of education has been working to fill this position since the former chief financial officer resigned in december leaving behind a two million dollar deficit in their state required one month fund balance of 18 million dollars. something board member michelle watkins says isn't his fault. now the new c-f-o will be tasked with balancing the budget and getting the reserved fund balance to where the state requires it to be. candidate mike manuel has worked for other schools systems in finance roles and says his 42 years of experience will benefit huntsville city schools. "we've never had a questioned cost or a bad audit. so i think my experiences would benefit huntsville city schools. i think it would be a challenge to come in." the board will vote on the candidates tonight during a five-30 work session in the community room at the annie c. merts building. waay 31 will have a crew in the meeting to keep you updated on the board's selection. live in hsv,