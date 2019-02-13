Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Police: 1 dead in Tuscumbia triple shooting Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

ISIS-Controlled Mosque Hit by US-Coalition

ISIS controlled Mosque hit by US-Coalition forces in Syria.

Posted: Feb. 12, 2019 7:21 AM
Updated: Feb. 12, 2019 7:21 AM
Posted By: John Wood

Speech to Text for ISIS-Controlled Mosque Hit by US-Coalition

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --within past hour --us-led coalition --hit mosque in syria --used by islamic state "as a command and control center in eastern syria" --push to knock out final isis controlled terratory --using mosque to direct attacks and employ suicide car bombs --comes as us has begun to withdraw from syria
Huntsville
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events