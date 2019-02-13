Speech to Text for Fast Cast Tuesday Morning

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31 rodneya ross. happening today -- a new chief financial officer will be selected tonight to serve huntsville city schools. the board of education will vote on one of five candidates who went through 30 minute interviews monday morning. a bi-partisan funding agreement is in place this morning. congressional negotiators made the announcement late last night. one source said the deal comes with $1.4 billion dollars to build 55 miles of wall along the u-s mexico border. a huntsville man who plead guilty to 2 counts of murder, will be sentenced in may. dennis hammond enter his plea monday just before jury selection started. he was driving under the influence in 2017 when he hit a car on jordan lane driven by denetria john - who was pregnant. a warning this morning from madison police about a robo- call phone scam. people who live in madison have reported a number of robo-calls asking for donations for the police foundation. the madison police department and the national police foundation both say they do not call for donations. local media in miami reporting three parachutists were rushed to the hospital after an early morning training accident. video from the abc station of them arriving at a local hospital. nbc station reports they were members of the u.s. army's golden knights. it happened at homestead air force reserve base just after 3 o'clock central time. their current condition is not known. more kids are back to class in huntsville city schools after a spike in absences because of the flu. on monday, the attendance average was at about 90 percent. there has been a lot of scrubbing and cleaning in schools throughout the district with a specialized disinfectant to help fight back against the virus. happening today-- russelleville high school is hosting the largest single day high school blood drive in the state! the red-cross blood drive will start this morning at 8 and end at 2. the red-cross is urging people to donate blood because of a supply crisis in hospitals.