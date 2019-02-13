Speech to Text for Weather Tuesday Morning Update

A round of rain, which will be heavy at times, will impact the entire valley today. it's all coming along and ahead of a cold front, so once the front passes, showers shut off quickly. expect the morning commute and through the lunch hour to feature the heaviest rain. temperatures start in the low 60s this morning and behind the front, they'll be falling into the low to mid 50s in time for the evening drive. get ready for breezy conditions, too. a west northwest wind will gust up to 30 mph today. tonight, under a mostly clear sky, lows dip into the lower 30s. it will continue to be breezy, but the wind lets up for wednesday. sunshine returns briefly for tomorrow and highs are spot on average - in the mid 50s. clouds increase thursday and showers are back starting friday, lingering off and on through at least the weekend.