Grant awarded to 10 DeKalb County police departments

new information... today - the state awarded police departments in dekalb county nearly a quarter million dollars in grant money to buy whatever they need for their departments ... take a look at your screen... collinsville, crossville, fyffe, geraldine, mentone, powell, and valley head will all receive 24 thousand dollars. ider, rainsville and sylvania will all also receive close to 20-thousand dollars. waay 31 stopped by collinsville ... interim chief rex leath told us they're spending their grant money on a new police vehicle ... he said right now the department has just enough vehicles for it's four officers ... but once they get a new one they'll use the oldest vehicle as a spare ... we talked to one person who lives in the area who said the money is well-deserved ... they have been doing an awesome job. i know quite a few of the officers myself, and they've always done a great job out here." fyfee and valley head police departments are also buying new cars for their departments ... the governors office said more police grants will be announced later this week. they also said they grouped the dekalb county grants as a matter of simplicity. they said quote... "the governor annually provides grants to police departments and sheriff's departments throughout the state based on applications submitted by those departments." departments that receive a grant this year will not be eligible to receive another one for a few years, except in case of an