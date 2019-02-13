Speech to Text for Deputies search for escaped Limestone County inmate

new information... this limestone county inmate - joseph davis - is still on the run tonight after he escaped from a work release program in athens... the limestone county sheriff's office told waay 31 they will be looking into improving security for their work release program... they didn't provide details... right now their focus is on finding davis who escaped around two this afternoon... waay 31's kody fisher is live in athens... he's doing some digging into the work release program... the limestone county sheriff's office tells me inmates in the program are dropped off here at c-p-i... the company supervises them during the day... and then inmates are picked up after work... people who live close by here on highway 127 in athens... tell me this is a scary situation... nats: this is the view from the helicopter as they searched for joseph davis... but they didn't find him... nats: keevian battles lives within a mile of c-p-i... keevian battles/lives close to cpi "it's actually very concerning for my safety and everyone else's safety, because you just never know." davis still being on the run makes his anxious... keevian battles/lives close to cpi "if the next person that knocks on your door could be that person, so it's actually kind of scary." deputies told us davis has been in the limestone county jail since june of 2018... he was serving a year long sentence after pleading guilty to theft... according to court documents, he's been in and out of jail... including a prison sentence in 2013 for burglary... where he served 2 years of a 10 year sentence before being released on probation... shirley wilson/lives close to cpi "it just makes you feel unsafe, ya know? because you don't never know. if they don't catch him you don't know where he's at." battles likes that the sheriff will look at improving security for the work release program... keevian battles/lives close to cpi "there's always room for adjustment. there's always room to improve." once the sun went down the sheriff's department shifted their man hunt techniques away from using tracking dogs and the helicopter reporting live in limestone county... kody fisher... waay 31 news...