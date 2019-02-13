Speech to Text for Huntsville police officer involved in accident

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we start tonight with breaking news! in the last 45 minutes - police re-opened this section of i-565 after a wreck involving a huntsville police officer shut down the eastbound lanes ear the airport. i'm dan shaffer. waay 31's sarah singleterry is live now to show us the traffic impact .and how the officer is doing. i'm at exit 8 ... the huntsville airport exit ... and just got brand new information on this wreck ... in the last half hour huntsville police confirmed the officer involved in the wreck was working a multi-vehicle wreck eastbound on 565 near glenn hearn around 7 oclock ... the officer was in his patrol car ... protecting the wreck scene and working on paperwork ... when a vehicle going east hit the patrol car from behind ... and to make matters worse a second vehicle then hit the first ... police confirm the officer is the only one who was injured ... we know that officer is at huntsville hospital with non life threatening injuries ... and he should be released soon ... live in hsv ss waay 31 news you'll want to give yourself some extra time