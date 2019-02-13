Speech to Text for Update: Rain increases early Tuesday morning, falls through the day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

meteorologist stephen bowers here with a look at the forecast. spotty rain will mean on-and-off rain through our monday evening. rain will increase starting between 2 am and 4 am. widespread rain, which can fall heavily at times, is likely for the tuesday morning drive. persistent rain is likely through early afternoon tuesday. by 3 pm, the rain will end for areas west of i-65. the last of the rain east of i-65 will fade to an end by 6 pm. rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches are likely. locally higher amounts up to 3 inches are possible, especially over northwest alabama. heavy rainfall can lead to localized flash flooding, especially in areas historically prone to flooding. avoid the rivers, creeks, and streams if water levels start to rise. slippery roads can be dangerous, so be especially cautious during the tuesday morning drive. low visibility is likely in areas of heavy rain, adding to the need for caution during the morning drive. more rain is likely on friday. more still will fall next monday. long-range forecast data indicate little relief for at least the next two weeks. up to 3-4 inches of rain is possible through just next monday. temperatures on tuesday will be in the lower 60s in the morning. as the rain is fading in the afternoon, temperatures will drop in the 50s, so the morning will be warmer than the afternoon. wednesday and thursday will be cool with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. warmer temperatures come with friday's rain, then a cool weekend will follow. spotty rain will mean on-and-off rain through our monday evening. rain will increase starting between 2 am and 4 am. widespread rain, which can fall heavily at times, is likely for the tuesday morning drive. persistent rain is likely through early afternoon tuesday. by 3 pm, the rain will end for areas west of i-65. the last of the rain east of i-65 will fade to an end by 6 pm. rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches are likely. locally higher amounts up to 3 inches are possible, especially over northwest alabama. heavy rainfall can lead to thanks, stephen. we'll check back in with you later in the show.