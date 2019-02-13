Speech to Text for Oakland community helps family who lost everything in fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on the 40 dollar bill. new information... the oakland community is coming together to help a grandmother and five year old get back on their feet after they lost everything in a house fire. debra smith is battling stage four breast cancer and raising her great grandaughter, five year old trinity russell. last week, their home on lauderdale county road 14 caught fire. luckily they made it out but the home was destroyed. waay31's breken terry spoke with the grandmother and shows us what the community is doing to help, breken? debra smith tells me she and her greatgran-daughter called this place home but in the blink of an eye it went up in flames and they lost everything. smith- i said we've got to get out of the house and i unlocked the door and got her out. debra smith tells us flames filled the house. smith- we came out with the clothes on our back literally and that was all. it took five volunteer fire departments to put the fire out and left the family with nothing including trinity's beloved barbies. me: whats your favorite toy in the whole world? trinity: it was my barbie dream house but when i lost it i was like . but help is on the way. the oakland cafe is collecting toys and clothing for trinity and her great grandmother. nat pop this is just the tip of the iceberg. heather parrish is a waitress at oakland cafe and she tells us a little girl who lives across from the cafe heard about trinity losing her barbies and donated her own to help. parrish- it was really heartbreaking and heartwarming at the same time to see a little girl who is roughly 8 years old to have that much of a heart to see that. we told smith about the cafe and community collecting donations for her and trinity. smith- yeah it is, it proves to me that god is still in control and he blesses us everyday. look live tag: the community will be collecting donations for the family until friday at the oakland cafe. in lauderdale co bt waay31. volunteer firefighters believe the cause of the fire was electrical. smith and trinity are staying with a family friend until