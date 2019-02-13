Speech to Text for Check with racial slurs left at local restaurant

new at 6...it's something that's got a lot of you talking on facebook.. this picture of a check left at a huntsville restaurant with racial slurs written on it. tonight--the owner told us she wants everyone to know what happened isn't okay. "people need to know it's not acceptable and we don't want it in our restaurant." waay 31's sydney martin went to charrito's bar and grill in the village of providence to find out what the owner is doing to fight back. vanessa martinez, co- owner, "disgusted, saddened, worried." those are some of the emotions from the co-owner of charrito's bar and grill after she saw this check left by a customer.. we blurred out the slurs and expletives written on it by the customer. but one customer who saw it told me it disgusted him. steven jensen, customer,"why come into a restaurant and give them their your business if that's how you feel and really think. go somewhere else." vanessa martinez told us the customer who wrote on the check was sitting at the bar saturday night--and hadn't really said anything...she doesn't want to identify the customer....or even if they're a man or woman. vanessa martinez, co- owner, "maybe you were having a bad day..but it's not acceptable." jensen told us he stopped in to grab a bite to eat monday because the restaurant was on his mind after he heard about what happened.. steven jensen, customer, "that's not really appropriate anywhere. it's a shame it happened here. it would be a shame if it happened anywhere." as for martinez -- she doesn't know why the note was left --but she's hoping the hateful words don't stop others from coming back. vanessa martinez, co- owner, "we are family owned and operated business. and we want people who come in to feel like a part of our family." syd, "charritos told us the customer that left this check with hateful words hasn't been back since saturday night or apologized to them. in hsv sm waay 31news." the owner also told us the customer didn't leave a