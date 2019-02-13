Speech to Text for Search for escaped inmate called off for the night

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a breaking news update! just minutes ago -- the limestone county sheriff's office called off the search for an escaped inmate for the night. joseph lee davis walked off his work release site in athens this afternoon -- no one's seen him since. i'm najahe sherman... and i'm dan shaffer... waay 31's scottie kay has been gathering information since we first learned of davis' escape. she joins us now with the spokesman of the limestone county sheriff's office... as we mentioned before -- it's still a very active search. waay 31 will keep you up to date on