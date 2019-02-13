Speech to Text for More Students Out With Flu

we've seen some school districts across the tennessee valley shut down for the flu this year... other districts chose to stay open despite a high number of absences. this afternoon -- huntsville city school parents reached out to us about the absences.. waay 31's sydney martin is live near hampton cove middle school after taking parents concerns to the school district about why our area's biggest district remained open. dan, najahe -- the school system's superintendent sent out a message to parents in the past week saying 90 percent attendance of rates across the district--but parents i talked to today--told me they think the numbers are off. nikki dill, parent, "in the past 24 hours i have had close to 100 parents confirm in that they have had a child either the elementary school or middle school who have been hit with the flu and have been diagnosed with the flu." nikki dill is a hampton cove middle school parent and the parent teacher association president. she told me the flu's hit her household and kept her son out of school. nikki dill, parent,"he had a fever of 103, hes had muscle aches." she's not the only family impacted. laurie chapman, 8th grade parent "my son received the flu vaccine. so it took me a minute to realize he did have the flu. he did miss 5 full days of school last week." both mom's told me they question why the school remained open. nikki dill, parent,"i've never seen a flu outbreak like this in all the time i've had my children in school." dill told me she's learned from the school half of the sixth grade was out one day last week and attendance overall was down 30 percent... laurie chapman, 8th grade parent" if our school had this many students out we should have been allowed to shut down the school. clean the school. and allow our students to get healthy." nobody with the school or district would confirm those numbers. only one board member would give us any information. elisa ferrell said the attendance rate on friday at hampton cove middle school was 78.6 percent. parents told me they want to know the school's taking their concerns seriously. nikki dill, parent,"our situation has been minimized. we're not really convinced that the cleaning and spraying is going to be really curtailing it." this afternoon--we'r e still waiting for the final percent of kids that were here at hampton cove middle school today-- but the school spokesperson told me he believes it was at about 90 percent. live in hsv sm waay 31 news.