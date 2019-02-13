Speech to Text for International Day of Women & Girls in Science

today is international day of women and girls in science! in a tweet from the account for the hubble space telescope -- they are honoring the "mother of hubble" "nancy grace roman" was one of the first female executives at nasa and played a major role in planning the hubble space telescope! here's what she had to say on becoming an astronomer! i think i've always been currious..and i think i just wanted to saisfy my curriosity and astronomy was a subject i always wanted to learn more about... butted with what lady would take math instead of latin? despite discouragement -- she studied math and science and became nasa's first chief astronomer! she passed away in december at the