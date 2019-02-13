Clear
Police Need Help

According to Red Bay police, these two men are suspected of using bad checks.

Posted: Feb. 11, 2019 5:46 PM
Updated: Feb. 11, 2019 8:56 PM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

this afternoon -- red bay police need your help to identify a suspect.. take a look at your screen.. according to the police department -- these two men are suspected of using bad checks! they said the checks were used at businesses in red bay - and in belmont mississippi.. if you have any information -- you are asked to contact the red bay police department...
