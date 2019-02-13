Clear
Man Pleaded Guilty to Murder

A Huntsville man pleaded guilty to two counts of murder.

Posted: Feb. 11, 2019 5:45 PM
Updated: Feb. 11, 2019 9:01 PM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

today -- a huntsville man pleaded guilty to 2 counts of murder! dennis hammond was charged with murder in a d-u-i case that left denetria rice-johnson and ultimately her baby dead... huntsville police say he was under the influence when he crossed into oncoming traffic and hit rice-johnson head-on... his sentencing will happen on may 16th...
