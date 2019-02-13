Speech to Text for Remembering Teen Killed Over the Weekend

new details. this afternoon we are learning more about the 19-year-old who was hit and killed by an r-v over the weekend. the accident happened on the highway 31 causeway in the decatur-annexed area of limestone county. decatur police have identified the victim as this young man - glen stout. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live after talking with one of glen's close friends and learning how he's remembering glen tonight... scottie? stevo thomas has known glen stout since he was only eight years old.. and is still in shock about what happened to his friend.. but he says he's thankful for the time he got to spend with him before this terrible tragedy. stevo thomas, friend "i'm here for you man, i've got you, whatever you need, i'm always here. and the first thing he said was 'well, i need a haircut.'" that was one of the last conversations stevo thomas had with his close friend and god son, glen stoutjust days before he was killed. stevo thomas, friend "every day, we talked. that's my little bro. glen was my family, he was my son, he was everything to me. i would've given him the clothes off my back. i would've given him anything." so stevo couldn't believe it when he learned glen was hit by an r-v 's side mirror casing him to fall over the guardrail and hit some rocks. stevo thomas, friend "now, it's like everything has just stopped. i'm not going to hear from him anymore and it's just hard. i'm not going to hear from him. i can't even believe that he's gone." but stevo says he'll remember glen for all the times he made him laugh and smile. stevo thomas, friend "he was so funny. he was a character. he was a good guy. very talkativehe would talk your head off your shoulders, but that's just him. he had a very bubbly personality." and after this tragedy, stevo has a message for others. stevo thomas, friend "stop taking your family for granted. love on one another and tell each other you love each other every day." i spoke with glen's mother today who was on her way to inform glen's sister about what happened... stevo is now asking that everyone keep the family in your thoughts and prayers. reporting live in decatur, sk, waay 31 news