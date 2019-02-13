Clear
Arrested on Rape Charges of a Minor

Florence police say they will not release any more information on the case because it involves a minor.

Posted By: Sam Edwards

released on bond.. this afternoon -- a man is behind bars on a charge of statutory rape! juan trejo was arrested over the weekend.. florence police say they will not release any more information on the case because it involves a minor.. according to the police department -- the rape charge includes someone between the ages of 12 and 16...
