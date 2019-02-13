Clear
Charged With Child Abuse

Two people in Limestone County are facing drug and child abuse charges.

Posted: Feb. 11, 2019 5:40 PM
Updated: Feb. 11, 2019 9:04 PM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

this afternoon -- two people in limestone county are facing drug and child abuse charges! authorities went to dylan williams and tatiana gali's home... authorities say they found drugs in the house. williams was also charged with aggravated child abuse after authorities found their daughter in the home. she had a bruise on her face.. williams and gali were both taken to the limestone county jail. gali
