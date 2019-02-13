Speech to Text for Charged With Child Abuse

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this afternoon -- two people in limestone county are facing drug and child abuse charges! authorities went to dylan williams and tatiana gali's home... authorities say they found drugs in the house. williams was also charged with aggravated child abuse after authorities found their daughter in the home. she had a bruise on her face.. williams and gali were both taken to the limestone county jail. gali