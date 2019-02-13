Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Police: 1 dead in Tuscumbia triple shooting Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Walked Away From Work Release

Authorities in Limestone County are looking for an inmate who they say walked away from work release.

Posted: Feb. 11, 2019 5:39 PM
Updated: Feb. 11, 2019 9:05 PM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Walked Away From Work Release

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

national emergency . happening now. authorities in limestone county are looking for an inmate who they say walked away from work release! they are searching for joseph davis. workers say he walked off the job from cast products in athens. he was last seen wearing a gray reebok hoodie, jeans, a black hat and black tennis shoes.. tracking dogs have been called in
Huntsville
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events