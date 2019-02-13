Speech to Text for Father Charged with Child Abuse

in.. new details... a limestone county man is behind bars after investigators showed up at his house and found his three-year- old little girl with a bruise on her face. this is the second child abuse arrest in limestone county in less than three weeks. this man dylan williams is now charged with aggravated child abuse after a family member contacted law enforcement. waay 31's scottie kay was in limestone county today where she talked with williams' neighbors about the arrest. neighbors here on lambert road tell me they hate to hear another child was hurt in limestone county.. and they hate even more to hear it happened in their neighborhood as they say they had seen no signs of it whatsoever.. but they tell me they're keeping the little girl in their thoughts and prayers. pkg: jimmy shelton, lives nearby "it's a perfect community as far as i'm concerned." jimmy shelton has lived in the same neighborhood for more than thirty years and says he's never had any issues. so, when i showed up to tell him that one of his neighbors was arrested for child abuse.. after the man's three-year-old little girl was found with a bruise on her face.. he couldn't believe it. jimmy shelton, lives nearby "it's a shock to me. we've never had anything at all to happen like that in this community. nobody arrested that i know of." shelton is a great grandfather and says he can't imagine something like that happening to one of his own. jimmy shelton, lives nearby "i do all i can to protect them." and other neighbors say the same about their children. beverly barker, lives nearby "i have five children and they're all grown now, but i can't even imagine some of the things that people do to their own kids." in the meantime... jimmy shelton, lives nearby "be on alert for it, because more things are happening now than they ever have before." reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news