Speech to Text for Shutdown Looming

new details... the temporary funding measure the president signed that reopened the government after the longest shutdown in history - runs out friday at midnight. legislatures are working to avert another partial government shutdown but talks are stalled - and compromise still elusive. president trump-- back on the road-- and taking his pitch for a border wall with him tweeting: will be heading to el paso very soon. big speech on border security and much else tonight. tremendous crowd! see you later! the president has often used the border city--as an example tag" sot/trump sotu: "the borde city of el paso, texas, used to have extremely high rates of violent crime -- one of the highest in the country, and considered one of our nation's most dangerous cities," before he's even arrived...city officials pre-buted the president... sot/ for the president to claim we are safe bc of a wall is an insult. and the el paso times...evaluated fbi data from two years before the fence was built to two years after -and found-- the violent crime rate in el paso increased by 17 percent. during that time.. most migrants arriving now... claiming asylum... sot - oscar: "both of my parents were assassinated by death squads in my country. ." and according to cbp's customs and border protection's own data-- roughly 4% of all arrests had criminal histories. lawmakers only four days left to come to a deal-- right now-- the two sides disagree...over how many unathorized immigrants they can detain. sot - rep. john yarmuth kentucky: " this has become pretty much an ego negotiation. and this really isn't over substance." sot - rep. tom graves georgia: ". and it just seems over the last 24 hours or so the goalposts have been moving from the democrats." democrats now want to limit the number of beds at detention centers---hoping to force ice to prioritize violent criminals while... republicans want the bed number to go up-- ...putting their hopes of announcing a deal today-- on hold... if they can't come to a deal they have two options to avoid another shutdown: another short term spending bill... or the white house says the president could still declare a national emergency .