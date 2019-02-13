Speech to Text for People Getting Lower Tax Refunds

i'm here in front of a local tax preparation company where i talked to an employee who says the tax refund amount depends on each unique situation...but the government worker i talked to says he is getting a significantly lower amount than expected. charles thomas/ furloughed worker "we're still feeling those hurts right now...because we are getting into...back into working and it's not easy to start back up." charles thomas was a furloughed government worker...and he says he is still trying to recover from the government shutdown. charles thomas/ furloughed worker "everyone was kind of scrapping to get back up and running and it's not easy." this year, the average tax refunds are lower than years past.. and thomas says he is seeing a big difference in the money he is getting back. charles thomas/ furloughed worker "when i put in my second w-2, my return dropped by 1200 dollars....just in this years taxes. it was ridiculous." i reached out to an employee at a local tax preparation company and she says the amount you get back is determined by each person's unique financial situation. darlene williams/ tax expert "yes there are some that are being surprised and getting lower amounts, but there are also some that are being surprised and getting additional amounts." charles thomas/ furloughed worker "some people really rely on on their tax returns to pay off other bills or maybe get some credit card debt from christmas time down but now a lot of the furloughed workers are having to use that to just pay their bills." thomas says his lower tax refund is making life difficult...but he is also working hard to make sure all his bills are paid. charles thomas/ furloughed worker "everyone was kind of scrapping to get back up and running and it's not easy." i talked to several different tax preparation companies and all of them seem to say the same thing: the tax refunds very from person to person. some people might find they are not getting back as much but they also paid in less this year than years past. reporting live in hsv, casey albritton, waay 31 news.