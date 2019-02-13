Speech to Text for Human Trafficking Trial Jury Selection Underway

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening right now... jury selection is underway in lauderdale county in a human trafficking case involving an attorney and another man. former attorney chip dillard and timothy staggs are on trial charged with human trafficking, sexual abuse, and witness intimidation. the attorney general's office filed the charges almost three years ago in 2016. waay31's breken terry joins us live from the lauderdale county courthouse with why it's taking so long for this case to go to trial. right now the attorney general's office and the defense are selecting jurors for the trial. staggs and dillard will be tried at the same time and this trial could last at least two weeks. here is what we know, according to the attorney general's office in 2016- dillard and staggs used various methods to take advantage of young women in lauderdale county. for three years, the state attorney generals office refused to give any details on the charges. but we expect the facts behind them to come out during testimony. law enforcement sources close with this investigation tell me dillard, who was a criminal attorney here in lauderdale county, would represent women in various cases, in return for his attorney services he would make these women pay off their debts by putting them in sexual servitude. we know dillard faced additional charges of threatening witnesses. according to both staggs and dillards indictment's it says they would, "file legal documents to obtain release from custody and or place money on a jail account." which indicates how they were possibly using leverage over their victims. the ag's office is in charge of the case because there are too many conflicts of interest in lauderdale county. court documents obtained by waay 31 reveal investigators believe the men had at least six victims. a jury could be seated by the end of tomorrow. live in flo bt waay31.