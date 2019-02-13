Speech to Text for LawCall: Work Related Accidents

and when we get to a show on that topic we'll pull some out. will league is getting us started talking about work-related accidents >> we talk about criminal law. if you are running an errand for the job and have an accident, you have an insurance claim with your employer, workers comp, do you put it on your own insurance >> will league: if you're on a job that involves a motor vehicle wreck there's different issues at play. your employer may have policies and procedures. but general rule, help the injured sort out injuries first. photographs, witnesses of the wreck, but you're limited to workers comp in terms of medical care if you're in a wreck and injured during the line and scope of your duties. so you've got two claims. one is a workers' compensation claim. the other would be a third-party at-fault claim against that person and/or that person's insurance carrier. so if you were to recovery your workers' compensation carrier for all the medical bills would subrogate and get the bills they paid back. so it's just like a run-of-to-mill car wreck claim however your workers' compensation carrier will drive the boat so to speak on medical care you receive. any time in the line of scope of stew disand have an injury, subject to workers compensation claim in that and they determine which doctor you see, unless it's an emergency, and the specialist and things like that. now, should you go outside of those -- and sometimes in some scenarios we would suggest that you do, depending on what type of treatment you're obtaining, but you go outside the workers' compensation carrier doctors and get your own physician to sort out your injuries. once you do that you make a claim against the other party's insurance carrier and again like i said, if you successfully make that claim, the workers comp will be paid back or subrogated to whatever payment you