Speech to Text for LawCall: Big Truck Wrecks

point for you, we pull some of those out and answer them. we'll get to some tonight. michael timberlake is here from siniard, timberlake & league. good to have you here >> michael timberlake: great to be here. >> sharon doviet: starting off, 18-wheeler accidents, some of the worst on the road because they're so bug. how do you prove who is at fault? because that makes a huge difference. >> michael timberlake: it's a different type of wreck. you hear a lot of people talk about automobile accident claims as opposed to big truck claims or 18-wheeler claims, and the real difference is this, is that you can prove that the truck driver was at fault, but many other cases you're also putting the trucking company on trial. you're trying to move that their policies and procedures were not correct, or that their driver didn't follow them, that they didn't do the inspections they were supposed to do, that the equipment was faulty, that the equipment wasn't maintained right, or that, you know, some portion of the equipment they were operating was defective, and that can increase the damages that you can get. and because these wrecks are so often tragic and devastating, you're always looking to try to figure out what exactly happened, who was at fault, and why you can make it a bigger case other than just against the driver, and you're looking at a trucking company or, you know, products manufacturer, tire manufacturer, or who loaded the truck, all kinds of different things come into play in these