Speech to Text for LawCall: Contributory Negligence

send it to lawcall@waaytv.com and when we get to a show on point we pull them out. tommy siniard is with us from siniard, timberlake & league. >> tommy siniard: hey, miss sharon. >> sharon doviet: contributory negligence is something alabama has got that most states do not and it's weird. it's different and it changes the way cases work >> tommy siniard: it's not a blessing that we have that. contributory negligence is this. at the end of a trial, if you have a trial and it's a negligence case, like a car wreck is negligence or medical negligence, a judge tells a jury, ladies and gentlemen of the jury, if you find from the evidence that the plaintiff or the injured party contributed to his own harm, injury or death, however slight that contribution might have been, you must find for the defendant. so 1%, if you contribute to your own harm -- >> sharon doviet: 1% means i can't get anything? >> tommy siniard: theoretically. juries look past that as a practical matter, but mr. states have what is called pure comparative negligence, or comparative negligence, including georgia, tennessee, mississippi and florida. and that is if the at fault party is 80% at fault and you the injured party and you're 20% at fault and the jury returns a verdict for $100,000, you don't get 100,000. you get 80,000. so alabama has ha little stricter law. it's a stronger defense that other states. but we live through it. i think juries primarily look and see who is primarily at fault, but that is law. and that is the instruction to the jury. so it's a little different >> sharon doviet: and insurance companies are listening. if you say anything-when they talk to you, that might suggest you're partly at blame -- careful, careful. >> tommy siniard: when coaching clients, they say, can we talk to the insurance company? insurance companies call and say, just make a statement. they turn on the recorder and they're trained to put you on these limbs and saw them off so they can say, well, i didn't look before i went to the intersection or i might have been going just a little over the speed limit or my seattle