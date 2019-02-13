Speech to Text for LawCall: Difference Between Summons and a Subponea

to lawcall@waaytv.com. when we get to a show on point, we'll pull them out for shows like this. will league is here from siniard, timberlake & league getting us started. talking about getting us started with the difference between a summons and a supbonena. they both start with s. >> will league: you have to provide notice that a lawsuit is going to be filed. that's a summons. it's actually accompanied by a complaint. a complaint is giving an idea what the lawsuit is about. a sub pea that is odder one to give testimony, providing document. we send them out pretty much every day to obtain medical records, all types of documents depending on what type of case. to contrast that, "can my boss do that?", in those cases you have to apply and give notice to the equal opportunity -- equal employment opportunity commission, eeoc. basically they have 180 -- you have 180 days to make a claim with them. if they don't do anything or take up your case in another 180 days, you can file a complaint and hire an attorney, but you have to request permission from the eeoc. as opposed to summons and complaints, sexual harassment or discrimination case you go to eeoc, see if they will take the case.