Speech to Text for Search for missing veteran

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

who shot him. there is a search going on in walker county for a veteran last seen in january. over the weekend, search crews used cadaver dogs to look for ron humbers. investigators in walker county are still looking for a missing veteran, who hasn't been heard from in a month. his neighbor last saw humbers on january third...and worries the man has mental problems. "i'm afraid they won't find him. i am afraid the man is dead." "he's never done this before in 3 years." he was a good guy. he liked to go for walks. but he could get so disoriented that he didn't know who he was. i've seen him like that if you have any information that could help in the search for ron humbers, call the carbon hill police department.