Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Police: 1 dead in Tuscumbia triple shooting Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Child abuse arrest

An Ardmore man is behind bars for allegedly abusing his three-year-old daughter.

Posted: Feb. 11, 2019 12:40 PM
Updated: Feb. 11, 2019 2:21 PM
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

Speech to Text for Child abuse arrest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at midday -- an ardmore man is behind bars for allegedly abusing a his three year daughter. dylan williams is charged aggravated child abuse and possession of marijuana charges. according to the sheriff, authorities received a tip about possible child abuse. investigators found the three year old girl with a bruise on her face . the child's mother was also arrested
Huntsville
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events