Speech to Text for Information released on pedestrian hit and killed by RV.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sd -- waay31 news. happening today-- decatur police are expected to release more information about the teenager hit by an r-v and killed on the side of highway 31. we know the mirror of the motor home clipped the teen and sent him over the guard rail in an area which is popular for fishing. people who go to the area to fish said this incident will make them be more careful from here on. "if traffic's heavy it's kind of iffy, but usually i feel safe." butted with "i'll definitely try to be more careful when i'm up there. especially when it's darker." even though the causeway is popular for fishing, police haven't said if that is why the teen was in the area at the time.