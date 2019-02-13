Speech to Text for Reckless murder trial begins this morning

. happening now -- the jury selection is underway in a murder trial where a huntsville man is accused of killing two people. ennis hammond - the man you see here on your screen - is charged with murdering a pregnant woman and ultimately her baby in a 2017 car crash. court documents reveal he was driving under the influence. waay31's steven dilsizian spent the morning at the madison county courthouse with the first step in the trial. ill -- the jury selection process started at 9 this morning and is still going on right now. soon a jury will be picked to hear about the deadly crash on jordan lane in 2017. take vo: this is the first phase as 59- year-old dennis hammond prepares to stand trial. hammond is facing two murder charges for his role in the deaths of 29-year-old danetria rice-johnson and her baby. huntsville police say hammond's car crossed into on-coming traffic on jordan lane when he hit rice-johnson's car head-on. court documents reveal the 59-year-old hammond was driving under the influence when he crashed, something police suspected when they got to the scene. rice-johnson, who was pregnant at the time, was rushed to huntsville hospital where she later died. authorities say doctors delivered her baby, but it was in critical condition. the baby survived only a few days before dying. according to court documents, hammond spent less than 24 hours behind bars after posting a sixty thousand dollar bond. we will continue to follow this trial both on air and online at waay tv dot come. in huntsville -- sd -- waay31