Speech to Text for School Board interviewing CFO candidates

is still fairly happening now interviews are underway for the chief financial officer position with huntsville city schools.the position has been open since former c-f-o bob hagood resigned in december. today five candidates are interviewing with hopes of filling the spot. we want to get to waay 31's rodneya ross who is live at the district headquarters where she has been sitting in on the interviews. rodneya what can you tell us? the interview for the last candidate will get underway in the next few minutes. so far 4 of the candidates have answered the questions posed to them by the school board members. they questions included what technological skills they have that will help in the position, how they would handle a situation if they had a difference of opinion from the board, and how they would approach the budget process. . the candidates each had up to five minutes to answer each of the six pre selected questions asked by the board. the district has faced some financial troubles in the past and the new chief financial officer will take on the task if balancing the budget. i talked to a candidate who told me she's confident she could turn the financial situation around if offered the job tina hancock "i worked in a small system before in jackson county where basically there wasn't a large staff so i was it. so i know how to get down in the weeds and watch those financial transactions and sometimes you just have to do that i also talked to another candidate that said now is not the time to point fingers but the time to move forward jeff middleton "we've just got to work towards changing that. changing the direction of spending." live the school board will vote on the candidates tomorrow evening at five:30 during a work session in the community room. live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news.