2/11 morning weather

the gray, dreary weather of sunday continues for the start of the work week. most of monday will be dry as the clouds hang thick. temperatures will be a few degrees above average - in the mid 60s this afternoon. while showers are few and far between during the day, widespread rain and even a few embedded storms are possible late tonight and tuesday. lows only dip to the upper 50s and highs tuesday still manage to make it into the low 60s. this rain is coming along with a cold front, so temperatures fall through the evening hours tuesday. the wind picks up as well, gusting up to 30 mph as the front passes. rain totals will likely be between 1 and 2 inches, so we'll need to watch for standing water as the ground is still fairly saturated. the valley gets a chance to dry out on wednesday as the suns pops out and temperatures get back on track to our seasonal averages...temp orarily. the next system gets going by thursday night and a stronger, but drier, cold front swings through friday. high temperatures go from near 60 friday down to the upper 40s saturday afternoon.