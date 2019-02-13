Speech to Text for 2/11 Fast cast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31's rodneya ross. huntsville city schools board of education will be holding the final interviews for five candidates for the chief financial officer position with the school system. this comes after former c-f-o bob hagood resigned in december just one month after reporting a deficit of two million dollars of their required one month fund balance of 18 million dollars. the board is expected to make its final selection tomorrow. happening today -- a huntsville board of education member is expected to be in court today for misdemeanor charges. board member michelle watkins was arrested in december after a citizen filed an arrest warrant for verbal assault. watkins maintains her innocence and says she has been targeted and falsely accused. a murder trial will begin today surrounding the death of a woman and her child. take vo: dennis hammond is facing two counts of murder after a 2017 car crash left a pregnant woman dead authorities say doctors delivered the baby but it died days later. the trial will begin at 9 am. bill happening today--- decatur police are expected to release more information about the 19 year old hit and killed by an r-v on the site of highway 31. we know the mirror of the motor home hit the teen and sent him over a guard rail and onto some rocks. police have not said what the teen was doing in the area. happening today, for payne public works employees are back to work after a fire damaged the historic building. fire officials will be at the building trying to determine how the fire started on friday night...and just how much damage it left behind. a virginia lawmaker who said he would introduce articles of impeachment against the lt. governor of the commonwealth is backing off. patrick hope tweeted this morning that "additional conversations" are needed before impeachment articles are filed. he added that he believes the women bringing sexual assault allegations against justin fairfax and that they are working to build consensus on how to move forward. happening today---presiden t trump is on is way to the border wall in el paso texas. the news came after the president made a claim in his state of the union address that el paso was one of the most dangerous cities in the country before several miles of border fence were built there. this morning...there are only five days left for lawmakers to come up with a budget...or there will be another partial government shutdown. the border wall proposed by the president is still at the heart of the issue - with him saying there must be funding for it in order for him to sign off on the budget. happening today-- it's the start of two three week road projects in madison that could cause some headaches for drivers. this is going on at production avenue - which runs through he putnam industrial park. also - west dublin drive off sullvian street. if you live or work on the area, the city wants you to remove your car for the construction. let's