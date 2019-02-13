Clear
Man Accused of killing Pregnant women and child

A murder trial is set to begin in a car crash which killed a pregnant woman woman and ultimately her baby .

live in huntsville, rr, waay 31 news. happening today -- a murder trial is set to begin in a car crash which killed a pregnant woman and - ultimately - her baby. dennis hammond is accused of driving under the influence when he hit the woman's car head-on. she died...her son was delivered but died a few days later. waay31's steven dilsizian joins us live outside the madison county courthouse where the trial of dennis hammond begins this morning.
