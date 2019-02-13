Speech to Text for School Board Member to Appear in Court

happening today -- a huntsville board of education member is expected to be in court today for misdemeanor charges. board member michelle watkins was arrested in december. a citizen requested an arrest warrant from a local magistrate for verbal assault. watkins maintains her innocence and says she has been targeted and falsely accused. waay 31's rodneya ross is live outside the board of education building with a look at the charges. rodneya. a video with no audio was all the evidence huntsville police had of the incident where an unnamed person says michelle watkins verbally harassed them. huntsville police closed the investigation for lack of evidence -- but the person was able to get an arrest warrant landing watkins behind bars. the incident happened at a school safety forum at mae jemison high school in october. a video was recorded off the incident -- but it had no audio -- and the person who accused watkins of assault didn't immediately file an arrest warrant. because of this -- huntsville police closed the case -- but months later the citizen was able to file an arrest warrant with the city magistrate office. that's when watkins was arrested -- she was released less than an hour later. in january she plead not guilty on the charges. watkins says she is being targeted by people upset with her decisions on the board. she released a statement saying: