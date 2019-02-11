Speech to Text for Lindsay Lane's Tommy Murr going to the top

this time. truly a sad time for the commodores - but let's follow the life of a great athletic director up with a pretty big accomplishment by a basketball player in the tennessee valley. i'm talking about lindsay lane's tommy murr. in the lions 1-a area 15 championship against whitesburg christian - murr put up 56 points against the warriors - leading his team to their first ever area championship with a final score of 76-69. just look at this kid shoot - straight buckets every time - and the scary thing is he's only a junior!!!! on february 2nd murr soared passed the four thousand career points mark - just one of four players in alabama high school athletic association history to reach that milestone. and he's still making his way to the top of the all-time scoring list. the day before his 56 point game - murr dropped 55 points - moving him into third place with four thousand and fifty-nine career points - replacing j-f shields's john drew at four thousand and eighteen. the junior trails second place by just one hundred and nine points now - and the way he's going he could reach that in just