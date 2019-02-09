Speech to Text for SAFETY UPGRADES AT NEW MARKET INTERSECTION

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

county jail. tonight in new market ... drivers are seeing new road signs drawing attention to an intersection neighbors say has been dangerous for decades. the safety upgrades come after a crash last month killed a tennessee woman at buddy williamson and butler roads. neighbors told waay 31's sierra phillips ... this change has been a long time coming. ll- "i want you to take a look at this white sign, now its here right now to indicate that drivers speeding down butler rd. don't have to stop . i talked with neighbors in the area and they tell me changes like this are great...but they're worried it won't make that much of a difference" honea- "its not big enough i didn't notice it for three days" lynda honea has driven this road for over 50 years. she says while the sign that's there right now isn't enough--- the flashing stop signs being installed in the next few weeks should do the trick. honea - "that's great. i hope that will help" attention came again to this intersection after a deadly wreck at the end of january. troopers told us - as one driver was pulling away from the stop sign on buddy williamson her car collided with another driver heading down butler road . patricia pope of petersburg tennessee died at the site of the wreck . two weeks later- neighbors say they were worried nothing would get done. so they're thankful these signs are the beginning of some much needed attention. majors- "you started to wonder why somebody hadn't realized there was an issue here" the county commissioner for this district, roger jones, told me they had looked at this intersection before-- but after the wreck last month they decided to take a look again. that's why now-- this intersection is getting a safety upgrade. majors - "anything to draw attention, make people a little more cautious. its bound to help" in new market, sp waay 31 news