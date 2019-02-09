Speech to Text for Safety Upgrade Coming for New Market Intersection

so more charges could be added. tonight in new market- a safety upgrade for a dangerous intersection. drivers are seeing new warnings below stops signs ... explaining that cross traffic doesn't stop.. right now, the signs are installed at the intersection of buddy williamson and butler roads. this comes after a dangerous deadly crash last month that killed a tennessee woman. waay31s sierra phillips is live in new market with whats next for the intersection. sierra. right now, this new white road sign is meant to draw attention to the fact that the drivers speeding down buddy williamson don't have to stop. it comes after a terrible wreck here-- that neighbors told me wasn't the first of its kind they've seen. in fact one neighbor says a car ends up in his front yard every other year. when i took their concerns to the county commissioner for this area he told me they were going to look into solutions. today- we can see what those solutions are. this white sign is only the first step-- the commissioner for this area says in the next couple of weeks new flashing lights will be installed as well. some neighbors i talked with today tell me -- while they're hopeful this new initiative will make a difference, they're worried there's nothing that can really be done here. in new market sp waay31