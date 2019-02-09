Speech to Text for Damaged Assessed from Ft. Payne Public Works Fire

today, the first look after a devastating fire ravaged the historic fort payne public works building last night. people in the community including public works employees were heartsick to see the damage. "it's sickening, very sickening. i just can't believe it burned." good evening. thanks for watching. i'm greg privett. waay 31's alex torres perez went back to the building to talk with employees about the damage they saw firsthand. i'm outside the fort payne public works building. and i can still smell smoke from last night's fire. people have been walking by to catch a glimpse inside. but as you can see behind me ... it is closed. still ... some service workers did get a chance to stop in and take a look at the damage. "it wasn't good..." that's what ronnie hairen told me after he got his first look at the burned out building. taking a look inside ... you can see puddles on the floor, insulation on the ground, and walls that used to be white now covered in black soot. but that won't stop the city's public works employees from serving their community. "it's going to be different, but we're going to make it." ------- or tim williams, public works director "i want to assure them that its not going to affect what we do for the community, and we will still operate it as usual." -------- the community is also mourning the loss of the building because of its history. donald gann was one of the people who stopped by to look at the damage. gann "it's a sad situation." gann used to work in the building back when he was in high school. back then ... it was the national army reserve building. gann "i hate to see this thing burn down. i didn't think it would." workers say they'll do their best to restore it back to its former glory. hairen "there's a lot of background here, so we are going to try our best to save the most we can. that's for sure." ll ft. payne public works employees will return to work monday. they told me they're all thankful for all the firefighters work and that nobody got hurt. reporting in ft payne, atp waay 31 news. public service workers will return to work monday. they say they're thankful for the firefighters who responded and ... that nobody got hurt.