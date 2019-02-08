Speech to Text for Standing water affecting local crops

to see how all the rain is impacting farmers... this is just one of many farm fields with standing water i've seen in the toney area today... according to one farmer with 49 years of experience... this could either be a bad thing... or a very good thing... depending on what is being grown... pkg: nats: frogs have taken over flooded fields in madison county... for farmers with crops in the ground... this much water means... michael moore/farmer "roots can't get any oxygen, or it will stunt it, or with the wheat for instance this time of year it will maybe turn it yellow." michael moore plants several different crops on his 5,000 acre farm off pulaski pike in toney. this year, he decided not to plant wheat because of all the rain we've gotten. moore says that means our area could produce less wheat... meaning local demand will have to come from a different supply... michael moore/farmer "they'll have to have it shipped in from somewhere else probably." historically... michael moore/farmer "when we're in a season like this we'll say it's the worst we ever seen, but over the 49 years i've been farming we've had it before and we'll have it again." nats: while boggy fields are bad for wheat... it could be very good for spring planting... michael moore/farmer "it would help store up water for a long hot summer if we had one." but farmers still want it to tapper off soon... michael moore/farmer "can't plant in the mud. it's got to be dry." weather is a big unknown... so being flexible is a must... michael moore/farmer "farmers are never happy with it. it's either too much rain, or not enough, so we just have to adapt to whatever we're faced with." reporting in