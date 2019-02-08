Speech to Text for Albertville nonprofit starting from scratch after fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we start with a breaking news update... it took 9 fire departments and 60 fire fighters from dekalb county to put out a massive fire that destroyed the public works building. much of that building on 3rd street in downtown fort payne is now gone. now the people employed there don't have a place to work. thanks for joining us tonight -- i'm dan shaffer. waay 31's kody fisher is live in fort payne... he's talking to the people who call the building home 40 hours a week... all of the people who work here had just left for the day... when they got the call that instantly made them feel sick to their stomach... tim williams is the director of the public works department... when he saw his building on fire... nats: tim williams/fort payne public works director "it was like losin' my dog. i was tore up all the way down here and it took me about three hours to get over that." he has an idea of what might have caused the fire... tim williams/fort payne public works director "on cold nights we bring a lot of our vehicles in, so they don't freeze. it appears one of those vehicles appears to have caught on fire and caught the building on fire." the fort payne fire marshall is still investigating right now and cannot confirm that is the cause... it took a little over two hours... nats: to get the fire under control... stacy smith/assistant chief fire marshall fort payne "initially started as a defensive tactic, because of the volume the fire and that was determined by the stability of the structure in the roof, because it is a large open structure." the public works crew is just happy no one was hurt... not all of their trucks and equipment were destroyed... so now... their focus will shift back to work... with heavier hearts... tim williams/fort payne public works director "we should be able to send crews out and get our job done even though we won't have a building to stay in right now." this building used to be an armory for the national guard from the 1950's to the 80's... it's covered by insurance... so the public works crew hopes it can just be rebuilt... because it is historically significant for the area... reporting live in fort payne... kody fisher... waay 31 news... across the county line -- another fire in albertville turned one organization's efforts helping the homeless into ashes. that fire started late last night at the lifepoint church on motley street. the organization -- room in the inn -- has its headquarters inside the church. they help the homeless in marshall county -- but now they're out on the street and looking for a temporary home. now the community is helping them start over as volunteers try to replace what was lost.